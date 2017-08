First Promo For DANCES WITH THE DRAGONS Released By Seven Arc Pictures

After being, the first promo for Seven Picture Arcs adaptation of the Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons light novel series has been released. The promo also confirms an Octobere 5 release date in Japan.To date, there have been 27 volumes of the light novel from Labo Asai and illustrated by Miyagi released since 2003. J-pop duo fripSide will perform the OP, while Maon Kurosaki will sing the ED.Dances with the Dragons will be one of several shonen animes looking to fill the void left by the end of My Hero Academia's season 2. It will be competing with the third season of Food Wars, Black Clover, Land of the Lustrous, Blood Battle Blockade season 2 and the second season of March Comes in Like a Lion.