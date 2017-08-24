First Promo For DANCES WITH THE DRAGONS Released By Seven Arc Pictures
After being first announced back in February, the first promo for Seven Picture Arcs adaptation of the Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons light novel series has been released. The promo also confirms an Octobere 5 release date in Japan.
The approaching fall anime season continues to solidify as the first promo for Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons gets released.
To date, there have been 27 volumes of the light novel from Labo Asai and illustrated by Miyagi released since 2003. J-pop duo fripSide will perform the OP, while Maon Kurosaki will sing the ED.
Dances with the Dragons will be one of several shonen animes looking to fill the void left by the end of My Hero Academia's season 2. It will be competing with the third season of Food Wars, Black Clover, Land of the Lustrous, Blood Battle Blockade season 2 and the second season of March Comes in Like a Lion.
Synopsis via MAL:
The series takes place in an alternate world, staged mostly in the city of Eridana, whose territory is half in the Tseberun Dragon Empire, and half in the Lapetodes Seven Cities Alliance. Each half is separated by the Orielal River. In this world, special abilities called spell formulas (咒式, jushiki) exist, which are essentially chemical reactions augmented through special weapons that cause a magic spell-like effect. These special weapons are called Magic Staff weapons, and are as varied as regular weapons are. Spell formulists use these spell formulas to fight with "Beasts of Abhorrent Form," natural creatures that use spell formulas and pose a threat to humans, such as Dragons, Aions, or Enormes.
The story focuses on the two main characters, Gaius Sorel and Gigina Ashley-Bufh, the only two employees of Spell Formulist dispatch office Ashley-Bufh & Sorel Co. They are met with a variety of requests from a variety of clients, all requiring the adept use of spell formulas.
