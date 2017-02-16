DANCE WITH THE DRAGONS Anime Announced For Fall 2017 Season
Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons, the popular fantasy light novel series which deals with themes of "light and darkness" will debut an anime adaptation this Fall. The announcement wad made via the Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko Magazine twitter account, the light novel publisher's official account. The twitter account also announced that a manga adaptation is also in the works.
An anime adaptation of Labo Asai's fantasy light novel series Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons (Even So, Sinners Dance with Dragons: Dances with the Dragons) will air this Fall.
There's no word yet on a studio or creative team but stay tuned for details. The light novel series is best known for its gorgeous art.
Synopsis via MAL:
The series takes place in an alternate world, staged mostly in the city of Eridana, whose territory is half in the Tseberun Dragon Empire, and half in the Lapetodes Seven Cities Alliance. Each half is separated by the Orielal River. In this world, special abilities called spell formulas (咒式, jushiki) exist, which are essentially chemical reactions augmented through special weapons that cause a magic spell-like effect. These special weapons are called Magic Staff weapons, and are as varied as regular weapons are. Spell formulists use these spell formulas to fight with "Beasts of Abhorrent Form," natural creatures that use spell formulas and pose a threat to humans, such as Dragons, Aions, or Enormes.
The story focuses on the two main characters, Gaius Sorel and Gigina Ashley-Bufh, the only two employees of Spell Formulist dispatch office Ashley-Bufh & Sorel Co. They are met with a variety of requests from a variety of clients, all requiring the adept use of spell formulas.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]