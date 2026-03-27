FRIEREN: BEYOND JOURNEY'S END Season 3 Officially Confirmed For Fall 2027

Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End concluded today and instantly confirmed that season 3 is already in the works and set for release in the Fall 2027 (October) anime season.

Check out the official announcement visual below.

The third season will see Frieren, Fern and Stark confront the last and most powerful remaining demon from the Seven Sages of Destruction.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End originates as a Japanese manga series written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe.

It was first published in April 2020 and has released 15 volumes to date.

Studio Madhouse produced a 28-episode first season that covered the first 6 volumes of the manga while season 2 concluded today with an additional 10 episodes that cover volume 7 and 8.

'FRIEREN: Beyond Journey's End' Season 2 the Anime has Officially Ended!pic.twitter.com/0XlvSrPqln — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) March 27, 2026

While most fantasy stories center on the fight to save the world, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End picks up several decades after the "final battle" has already occurred, when the heroes have already returned home following the defeat of the Demon King.

The story focuses on Frieren, an elven mage who once traveled with a famed party of four heroes.

Because elves live for thousands of years, the ten-year journey that shaped her human companions’ lives passed by almost instantly for her. It is only much later, after the hero Himmel dies of old age, that Frieren begins to feel a deep sense of regret. She comes to understand that the time she spent with her companions meant far more than she had realized at the time.

Motivated by this realization, she sets out on a new journey, joined by the apprentices of her former allies.

At 15 volumes, there's still plenty of source material for the anime to cover and readers of the manga are convinced that the manga is only at the halfway point.

The manga is currently serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Sunday manga magazine but is currently on hiatus as Yamada and Abe are planning the next story beats.