FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST'S Live-Action Screenings Have Already Been Breaking Records

Fullmetal Alchemist will go live on December 1 in Japan, but the movie will also screen in a record number of more than 190 countries outside of Japan!

In just a few days, Fullmetal Alchemist will be making its debut in Japan. The live-action adaptation already had its premiere, but the rest of the world will soon get a chance to preview the feature. Yet the film’s theatrical screenings themselves are already breaking records. The film is slated to screen in more than 190 countries outside of Japan. The film’s website says Fullmetal Alchemist will have the widest international opening for any Japanese film whether live-action or animated.



To celebrate the opening, Warner Bros. Japan shared several promos of Fullmetal Alchemist online. The character previews highlight heroes like Edward Elric, Alphonse, Winry, the Homunculi, and the members of the State Military. You can watch them down below!















Sadly for the North American fans they will have to wait, there are plans to screen the movie in U.S. theaters for a limited run, but no date has been announced for its debut just yet.



While live-action anime adaptations are still subject to intense scrutiny from fans, Fullmetal Alchemist has managed to impress fans so far. The film premiered earlier this year at Tokyo's International Film Festival, and Warner Bros. Japan also brought it to the US for a screening at Anime NYC. Fans have said they've been pleased with the authentic reimagining, and many are looking forward to the film's (very likely) sequel.







Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]