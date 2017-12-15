Funimation Announces Winter Simuldub Anime Lineup Just Before The End Of The Year

Funimation has announced some of the season's series that you'll be able to hear with English language dubs. Hit the jump to get the full details!





Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card







Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

Synopsis: The power of the Clow is back with a new adventure for the Cardcaptor! After sealing the last of the Clow Cards, Sakura Kinomoto is ready to face her newest challenge—junior high. But just when she settles into a normal routine, a strange dream changes everything. The cards are blank, rendered powerless, and a cloaked figure grants her a new key of magic. What lies behind this mysterious power?

Darling In The Franxx







Darling In The Franxx

Synopsis: In a desolate future, children are kept away from the outside world, away from the open sky. Locked away in Mistilteinn, aka "the birdcage," they live only to pilot giant mechs known as FranXX. Hiro was once a prodigy but after falling behind, he's become unnecessary. After all, not piloting a FranXX is the same as not existing. But everything changes when he meets Zero Two, the girl with horns.

Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko







Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko

Synopsis: Since the ancient times, the Kannagi priestesses have used their swords, or Okatana, to exorcise the creatures known as Aratama that brought chaos upon the world of man. These maidens were known as Tojis. They are a special task force within the police. They are allowed to have their Okatana on their person because they are government officials, but they mostly consist of middle school and high school girls who go to one of five training schools throughout the country. Though they mostly live normal school lives, if they are given a mission, they take their Okatana and unleash their powers, fighting to protect the people. This spring, the top Tojis from five schools across the country have been gathered for a customary tournament where they will use their abilities and fight for the top position. As the many Tojis trained and prepared for the upcoming tournament, there was one girl who was even more determined than the others on improving her swordsmanship. What lies before the end of her Okatana?

citrus







citrus

Synopsis: Yuzu Aihara loves fashion, friends, and having fun! But when her mom remarries and she's forced to transfer schools, this fashionable teen's sweet life turns sour. On her first day, she makes enemies with the beautiful student council president, Mei, who also winds up being her brand-new stepsister. But nothing can prepare Yuzu for a surprise kiss from this girl who supposedly hates her!

The Junji Ito Collection







The Junji Ito Collection

Synopsis TBA for this series!!

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls







Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls

Synopsis: Designed to select the successor to the Tokugawa family, a gruesome battle once promised a thousand-year reign to the winning clan. Amidst the bloodshed, betrothed lovers Oboro and Gennosuke were forced to take sides. Now, only ten years have passed and once again the clans of Kouga and Iga are poised to fight. But this time, a new generation stands at the forefront.