FUNimation To Release The FREEZING VIBRATION Season 2 Soon
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming release of Freezing Vibrations on Blu-Ray and DVD. Hit the jump, watch the trailer and let us know what you think about the announcement.
FUNimation announced that Freezing Vibrations 2 will be coming next year to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Freezing Vibrations was an anime that may have ended a little too quickly and a still has a great following, but at least everyone will be treated to season 2! Check out the trailer below and don't forget to pre-order
season 2!
About Freezing Vibration:
The pulse-pounding action continues in this thrilling second season of the eye-popping sci-fi series that Sankaku Complex calls ''seriously hot.'' Satellizer el Bridget and some of the most powerful - and desirable - Pandoras in the world are summoned to a secret base in the wilds of Alaska. These gorgeous warriors arrive primed for battle, but they soon discover the true purpose for their presence: to assist the clandestine Chevalier organization in forging a new breed of soldier - E-Pandoras! Once normal girls, these eager beauties volunteered to have their bodies genetically-enhanced in order to join the fight against the deadly alien invaders plaguing the planet. But there's more to becoming a superhuman battle vixen than tattered uniforms and sultry slugfests. Rumors of heinous experimentation haunt the E-Pandora project, and only Satellizer and her loyal companion Kazuya can unravel the mystery before it's too late!
Filed Under "Shonen
" 12/29/2016
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]