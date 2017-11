GARO: KAMINOKIBA Live-Action Film's Full Trailer Has Officially Landed

The film will focus on Ryūga Dōgai. Franchise creator Keita Amemiya is directing and scripting the film. JAM Project is returning from previous Garo installments to perform the film's opening theme song "Kaminokiba ~The Fang of the Apocalypse~."The film will open in Japan on January 6, and stars:Wataru Kuriyama as RyūgaMiki Nanri as RianSakina Kuwae as RyūmeMiyavi Matsunoi as AmilyTomohito Wakizaki as Daigo AkizukiMoka Komatsu as HarunaShigeru Izumiya as D RingoMomoko Kuroki as YukihimeHere is the official trailer followed by the new poster for your viewing pleasure!The Garo the Animation and Garo: Crimson Moon television anime aired in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed both series. Funimation has also released both series on home video. Garo: Divine Flame, a film sequel to Garo the Animation, opened in Japan in May 2016. The latest anime entry in the Garo franchise, Garo -Vanishing Line-, premiered on October 6, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series with English subtitles. Funimation began streaming the series with an English dub on October 19. Garo: Crimson Moon is also getting an anime film project.