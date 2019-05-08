Girls Play Baseball In New Anime TAMAYOMI Landing In 2020
Earlier this year it was announced that there be a new anime TV series called Tamayomi, which is based off of the baseball manga by Mountain Pukuichi. The story is about a pair of childhood friends who reunite in high school to form a pitcher and catcher power duo. The anime will be broadcasted in Japan in 2020! Check out the newly revealed key visual art and staff down below:
The main staff for the show that has been announced includes:
Original work: Tamayomi by Mountain Pukuichi (serialized in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward)
Director: Toshinori Fukushima
Series composition: Touka Machida
Character design: Koichi Kikuta
Animation production: studio A-CAT
About Tamayomi:
Tamayomi tells the story of Yomi Takeda, a girl who played baseball as a pitcher in middle school, but who grew discouraged with the sport after no one could catch her "magic ball" pitch. When Yomi enrolls in Shinkoshigaya High School in Saitama Prefecture, she reunites with her childhood friend, Tamaki Yamazaki, who has become a highly skilled catcher. With a renewed passion for the sport, the Yomi and Tamaki team up with intent of taking their high school baseball club to the national championships.
