GOLDEN KAMUY Anime Series 1st Promo Video Has Been Revealed

The official website for the anime series of Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga began streaming the anime's first promotional video today, As well as announcing some new staff!

Today the official website for the anime series of Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga began streaming the anime's first promotional video as well as revealing new staff members. The trailer also reveals that the anime will have an April premiere on the Tokyo MX, Yomiuri TV, Sapporo TV, and BS11 channels. Fuji TV on Demand will also stream the anime. You can watch the trailer and get more information down below!







The newly announced staff members include, Takahiro Kawakoshi as assistant director, Junichi Hayama as main animator, Koji Watanabe as firearms designer, Shinya Asanuma as prop designer, Ryō Sumiyoshi as animal designer, Atsushi Morikawa as art director, Takahiro Mogi as color designer, Yuichiro Tozawa as director of photography, Yuuko Okumura and Yasutaka Hamada as CG director, Gō Sadamatsu as editor, Jin Aketagawa as sound director at Magic Capsule, Hiroshi Nakagawa as Ainu language supervisor, and Kenichiro Suehiro as music composer.



Viz Media has licensed the Golden Kamuy manga, and it describes the first volume:



In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

