GRANBLUE FANTASY: THE ANIMATION Season 2 Will Be Landing This Fall
A new key visual art, teaser trailer, staff and the cast have been revealed for Granblue Fantasy: The Animation Season 2, which is the on-going TV anime adaptation based on the smart phone RPG series by Cygames that takes place in a world of skies. Check out the teaser and visuals for season 2 down below!
The staff that was announced for the film includes:
Director: Yui Umemoto
Series composition: Kiyoko Yoshimura
Character design: Fumihide Sai
Color design: Yukie Noguchi
Art director: Nobuhito Sue
3D director: Shunsaku Usui
Director of photography: Yoshihisa Oyama
Editor: Keisuke Yanagi
Music: Tsutomu Narita, Yasunori Nishiki
Sound director: Yui Umemoto
Sound effects: Toshiya Wada
Sound production: dugout
Animation production: MAPPA
The main cast announced for the series includes:
The first season of Granblue Fantasy: The Animation is currently being streamed on Crunchyroll, they describe the series as:
Yūki Ono as Gran
Nao Tōyama as Lyria
Rie Kugimiya as Vyrn
Miyuki Sawashiro as Katalina
Hiroaki Hirata as Rackam
Yukari Tamura as Io
Keiji Fujiwara as Eugen
Rie Tanaka as Rosetta
Emiri Katō as Sierokarte
This is a world of the skies, where many islands drift in the sky. A boy named Gran and a speaking winged lizard named Vyrn lived in Zinkenstill, an island which yields mysteries. One day, they come across a girl named Lyria. Lyria had escaped from the Erste Empire, a military government that is trying to rule over this world using powerful military prowess. Gran and Lyria, in order to escape from the Empire, head out into the vast skies, holding the letter Gran's father left behind - which said, "I will be waiting at Estalucia, Island of the Astrals"
