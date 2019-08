GRANBLUE FANTASY: THE ANIMATION Season 2 Will Be Landing This Fall

Director: Yui Umemoto

Series composition: Kiyoko Yoshimura

Character design: Fumihide Sai

Color design: Yukie Noguchi

Art director: Nobuhito Sue

3D director: Shunsaku Usui

Director of photography: Yoshihisa Oyama

Editor: Keisuke Yanagi

Music: Tsutomu Narita, Yasunori Nishiki

Sound director: Yui Umemoto

Sound effects: Toshiya Wada

Sound production: dugout

Animation production: MAPPA

Yūki Ono as Gran

Nao Tōyama as Lyria

Rie Kugimiya as Vyrn

Miyuki Sawashiro as Katalina

Hiroaki Hirata as Rackam

Yukari Tamura as Io

Keiji Fujiwara as Eugen

Rie Tanaka as Rosetta

Emiri Katō as Sierokarte



This is a world of the skies, where many islands drift in the sky. A boy named Gran and a speaking winged lizard named Vyrn lived in Zinkenstill, an island which yields mysteries. One day, they come across a girl named Lyria. Lyria had escaped from the Erste Empire, a military government that is trying to rule over this world using powerful military prowess. Gran and Lyria, in order to escape from the Empire, head out into the vast skies, holding the letter Gran's father left behind - which said, "I will be waiting at Estalucia, Island of the Astrals"

A new key visual art, teaser trailer, staff and the cast have been revealed for, which is the on-going TV anime adaptation based on the smart phone RPG series by Cygames that takes place in a world of skies.