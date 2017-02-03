GRIMGAR, ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Is Coming Soon From FUNimation

FUNimation announced another great anime series that is coming to Blu-Ray, DIgital and DVD. This time around it is Grimgar, Ashes And Illusions ' turn. Waking up around a group of people who don't remember who they are is just the beginning of the adventure! Check the new trailer and the limited edition goodies below!
The Limited Edition Collection includes:
-
Rigid chipboard box with specialty print
-
6 art cards
-
18" x 24" soft-touch poster
About Grimgar, Ashes And Illusions:
After waking up in a strange new world surrounded by people who can't remember who they are or where they came from, Haruhiro finds himself drafted into the service of the Volunteer Soldiers. Together with a ragtag party he must set out to make a name for himself in a world where magic and monsters are a part of everyday life.
