GRIMGAR, ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Is Coming Soon From FUNimation

Related Headlines

MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Itself A Glorious Season 2 Simuldub Teaser Trailer FUNimation released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 of My Hero Academia! Hit the jump and check it out and let us know what you think!

New BERSERK (2016) TV Anime To Kickoff Season 2 April 7 The Berserk TV anime will premiere its second season on April 7. Millepensee and GEMBA gradually improved the show's cg quality over the course of the first season so there's cause for optimism.