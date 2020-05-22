HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP: 2nd Half Of The Series Postponed Due To COVID-19

The second half to the highly anticipated series, Haikyu!! To The Top, has been delayed due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more information on the delay and where to get updates!

The highly successful sports anime series Haikyu!! To The Top, is the fourth season in the volleyball series. The manga was created by Haruichi Furudata and was released in 2011. The series follows a team of young volleyball players, as they compete against different schools on their way to the top. As of now, the manga is in its final arc.

The anime was developed by Production I.G. and premiered back in 2014. The series has been such a success, that it has continued for four seasons, so far and has even released at least two compilation films! Both Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense and Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts, can be viewed on Crunchyroll. The shows fourth season Haikyu!! To The Top, premiered its first half this past January, however, due to COVID-19, a delay has been announced for the show's second half premiere.

According to the anime's official website, the production committee stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the second half of the season would be delayed. While this may be a bit disappointing to fans, as they were more than likely looking forward to episodes 14-25 debuting sooner rather than later, this is ultimately going to be for the best.





Sad about the delay? Content with the wait being a little longer? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! More announcements on the new premiere for the second half of Haikyu!! To The Top, will be revealed at a later date.