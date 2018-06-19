Here Is When You Can Buy The DRAGON BALL SUPER Movie Tickets!

The first Dragon Ball Super movie is highly anticipated by fans of the anime. Everyone was left on a high after the finale of Super and want more content. Now we know when tickets for the movie go on sale!

Dragon Ball Super's movie comes out in Japan on December and thanks to Todd Blankenship we can get out wallets ready for ticket-sale day. The V-Jump magazine says advance tickets will be available on July 20.



Also, advance tickets for the movie go on sale July 20th. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 19, 2018



The magazine included many more details like new characters. Chelye is the only female introduced and has a gun. Kikono is wearing familiar-looking battle fatigues and Lemo is a man sporting a scouter and gun like Chelye, they could be comrades.



We also got looks at Goku, Vegeta and Frieza. Goku seems to be wearing a blue robe with white stripes on top of his battle attire. Vegeta is using a green turncoat, appropriate to the character.



Dragon Ball Super is currently airing in FUNimation, the subbed version has completed. The movie can't come fast enough, December, I need you here already!



