Here's A Fresh Look At The New Manga For SWORD ART ONLINE

The manga titled "Sword Art Online: Progessive - Hoei no Barcarole" will come back in April with its second part. Here are the first promotional images from the manga.

Shiomi Miyoshi is the new artist for Sword Art Online: Progessive - Hoei no Barcarole and we get to see his new images from the manga thanks to reddit user Brandsert.





The biggest difference from the artists is the comedic take on the characters. This new artist seems to be taking the fanservice and comedy to a higher level. Some fans might prefer the previous artists due to the numerous "erotic" shots found with Miyoshi. The progressive manga has shots of up-skirts, bathing, etc. They have not shown anything more graphic... yet.

is an adaptation of Kawahara's work and covers the first arc with the adventure in Aincrad.

Here is the synopsis for

first volume:

"Yuuki Asuna was a top student who spent her days at cram school and preparing for her high school entrance exams - but that was before she borrowed her brother's virtual reality game system and wound up trapped in Sword Art Online with ten thousand other frightened players. As time passes, Asuna fears what will become of her life outside the fantasy realm - the failure she might seem in the eyes of her peers and parents.

"Unwilling to wait on the sidelines for more experienced gamers to beat the game, Asuna employs her study habits to learn the mechanics of gaming - and swordplay. Her swiftness impresses Kirito, a pro gamer who invites Asuna to join the best players on the front lines. Is Asuna ready to swap class rankings for player rankings and join Kirito?"