Here's The New Anime Netflix Will Be Adding In June

June is just around the corner, and Netflix is planning to release several anime series during the month. The company has been investing quite a lot in Japanese anime for the last few years so it should come as no surprise to see a bevy of new content scheduled.

Not too long ago, Netflix released its list of upcoming series and movies for the month of June, and among that list, is a slew of anime content. They'll be spread throughout the month, alogn viewers to binge watch at their leisure.

Here’s the official list:

Anohana — June 1

March Comes in like a Lion - June 1

Angel Beats! — June 1

A Silent Voice — June 5

Kakegurui season two— June 13

Neon Genesis Evangelion — June 21

Forest of Piano season two— June 24

From looking at this list, it's clear that things are looking fine for Netflix where anime is concerned come this June. Now, there’s nothing super impressive on the list, but most of decent enough.