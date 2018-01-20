HIGH SCHOOL DxD HERO Will Be Premiering In April Of This Year
Earlier today, The official website for High School DxD Hero, revealed that the anime will be premiering in April of this year! The site also revealed the character design art for Issei and Rias, check it out down below!
The anime series will be having a full returning cast as well. Yoshifumi Sueda (Rail Wars!, episode director for Gosick, MAOYU, So, I Can't Play H!) is directing the series at Passione (Haitai Nanafa, Hinako Note, Rail Wars!). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp, Library War) is handling the series composition, and Makoto Uno (The Qwaser of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, Love Hina) is the character designer.
Author Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrator Miyama-Zero's High School DxD light novel series previously inspired three television anime series. Tetsuya Yanagisawa had directed all three series at TNK.
Check out the official visual poster followed by a short promo video for the fourth season of the series!
High School DxD Hero Synopsis: High school student Issei Hyoudou is your run-of-the-mill pervert who does nothing productive with his life, peeping on women and dreaming of having his own harem one day. Things seem to be looking up for Issei when a beautiful girl asks him out on a date, although she turns out to be a fallen angel who brutally kills him! However, he gets a second chance at life when beautiful senior student Rias Gremory, who is a top-class devil, revives him as her servant, recruiting Issei into the ranks of the school's Occult Research club.
Slowly adjusting to his new life, Issei must train and fight in order to survive in the violent world of angels and devils. Each new adventure leads to many hilarious (and risqué) moments with his new comrades, all the while keeping his new life a secret from his friends and family in High School DxD!
