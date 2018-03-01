HINOMARU ZUMO Sumo Manga To Receive Anime Adaptation
Hinomaru Zumō or Sumo of the Rising Sun is going to be receiving an anime adaptation as the news was confirmed in this week's latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Kawada launched the series in the popular Japanese shonen manga magazine back in 2014.
This week's latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump had a big announcement for Kawada's popular high school sumo wrestling manga, Hinomaru Zumō.
The ongoing series presently has 18 published volumes. Though the story appears a bit conventional at first glance, manga readers praise the series not for its plot but for the complex and multidimensional characters. No word yet on what studio is handling the adaptation on when it will air but stay tuned for additional details.
It is a divine ritual, a martial art, a combat sport—it's sumo!!
A "small" new student, Ushio Hinomaru, appears before the weak little sumo club of Oodachi High School! The words "big" and "heavy" are the rules to this sport, which does not fit this newbie any inch, but this guy goes and does what...!? Ushio and the small sumo club climbs its way to the top!
The goal is Hinoshita Kaisan (a title for the highest rank in professional sumo, equivalent of Yokozuna)!
A fired up high school sumo tale—no retakes allowed!!
