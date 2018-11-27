HITORIBOCCHI NO MARUMARU SEIKATSU Anime Reveals Additional Cast

The official hitoribocchi website has revealed two more actors joining the voice cast of the upcoming slice of life anime series Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu. The two new actors are Akari Kitou and Yuuko Kurose. These two new members join the previously confirmed Chisaki Morishita as Bocchi Hitori and Minami Tanaka as Nako Sunao.



The anime series is directed by Takebumi Anzai, written by Jukki Hanada and C2C is the studio animating it. The series is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Katsuwo. The manga is published by ASCII Media Works in the Comic Dengeki Daioh "g" magazine and has been running since 2013 with 4 volumes out right now.



New images with official designs of the anime's characters have been shared. The four characters are posing showing off their personalities and the images have information on them in Japanese. As soon as more information on the series pops up, we will let you know.



















Hitori Bocchi suffers from extreme social anxiety, she's not good at talking to people, takes pretty extreme actions, is surprisingly adept at avoiding people, her legs cramp when she overexerts herself, gets full of herself when alone, will vomit when exposed to extreme tension and often comes up with plans. Now she is entering middle school and her only friend, Yawara Kai, is attending a different school. This leaves Bocchi alone, surrounded by new classmates with whom she must make friends before Kai will talk to her again.