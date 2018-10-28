HITORIJIME MY HERO English Dub Will Be Streamed By HIDIVE
The anime streaming service HIDIVE has announced that the English dub of Hitorijime My Hero will be streamed on November 12, new episodes will be available on Mondays. United States and Canada residents will be able to watch this series.
Studio Encourage Films' romance school shounen Ai anime series, Hitorijime My Hero, will have its English dub streamed by HIDIVE. Here is more information on its release date and cast.
The official English dub cast consists of: Austin Tindle as Masahiro Setagawa, David Matranga as, Kousuke Ohshiba, Daman Mills as Asaya Hasekura, Alejandro Saab as Kensuke Ohshiba, Houston Hayes, as Fukushige, Greg Cote as Yamabe, Howard Wang as Yoshida, Gareth West as Yunge, Carli Mosier as, Ayaka, Scott Gibbs as Houjou, David Wald as Natsuo, Jessica Calvello as Megumi, Molly Searcy as Miho, Margaret McDonald as Matsuzawa, Brittney Karbowski as Ryoko, Tia Ballard as Satou, John Swasey as Toru and Greg Ayres as Yabase.
Sentai Filmworks has the English license and will have a dual-audio Blu-ray disc launching on October 30. The series is directed by Yukina Hiiro, Hiroto Morishita is the sound director and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as well as Tomoaki Maeno have theme song performances. The series aired from July 8, 2017 to September 23, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes.
Masahiro Setagawa is a hopeless teenager who is often used by the neighborhood bullies as an errand boy. Defenseless, Masahiro knows that nobody will ever save him. However, his life drastically changes when he meets Kousuke Ooshiba, a man known as the "Bear Killer," who takes down neighborhood gangs.
A year later, Masahiro and his former friend, Kensuke Ooshiba, attend high school, only to find that Kousuke is their math teacher. While the three grow closer, Masahiro starts to view Kousuke as his "hero," and Kousuke develops an urging desire to protect Masahiro. However, their normal lives take a turn when Kensuke's childhood friend, Asaya Hasekura, returns, seeing Kensuke as more than just a friend, much to his surprise. Will the three boys be able to live a regular high school life? Or will forbidden love keep them apart forever?
