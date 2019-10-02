 Hulu Adds 7 New Anime Titles As Part Of Their New Deal With Funimation
It didn't take long for both Funimation and Crunchyroll to find new partners after their amicable split, as CR is now partnered up with HiDive and Funimation cozies up to Hulu.

Many anime fans expected the deal between Funimation and Crunchyroll to be dissolved after Funimation was acquired by Sony.  However, not many suspected that Funimation would jump ship to Hulu. 

As a result of the deal announced last December, Hulu will be adding 7 new titles from Funimation catalog. Check out the list below.
  • Steins;Gate (dub) - streaming now
  • Steins; Gate 0 (dub) - streaming now
  • Fairy Tale Season 1-9 (dub) - streaming now
  • Code Geass; Lelouch of the Rebellion (dub and sub) - becomes available February 15
  • Outlaw Star (sub and dub) - becomes available February 15
  • Drifters (sub and dub) -becomes available March 1
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron -Blooded Orphans (dub) - April 2
Look for more Funimation titles to make their way to Hulu in the coming months.
