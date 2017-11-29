HUNTER X HUNTER Manga's Return From Hiatus Has Been Dated
When last we saw Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga, it was August 31st's chapter 370 and Kurapika was deeply embroiled in the intrigue of Kakin royal succession. Now, an early look at upcoming Jump plans reveals that the series will return to the weekly shonen magazine in 2018's issue 9, due to be released on January 29th.
Here is a quick peek at a chart with a look back at the hiatus for Hunter X Hunter dating from 1998-2017.
Here is the official trailer for the anime series of Hunter X Hunter for your viewing pleasure!
Hunter X Hunter Synopsis: Young Gon dreams of following in his father's path and becoming a Hunter, an elite class of adventurer with legendary skills. But to make the grade he'll first have to pass the extremely difficult and danger Hunter Qualification Exam.
His journey leads him on the shared path of the Hunter's exam, to lands beyond imagination and to friends who grow closer with each new trial. As the difficulty of the challenges mounts, will Gon and his friends prevail or will they wash out like so many others?
