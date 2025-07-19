I PARRY EVERYTHING Anime Is Getting A Second Season

The fantasy-action anime I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! has officially been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made during the Earth Star Novels 10th Anniversary Summer Festival, much to the delight of fans who tuned into the first season earlier this year.

The first season of I Parry Everything premiered in July 2024, airing on Tokyo MX and BS11. International fans were able to stream the anime through HIDIVE, which also provided an English dub. So we can expect the second season to be available on the same platforms. The series quickly gained attention for its overpowered protagonist who, despite not being an adventurer, is easily one of the strongest characters in his world thanks to his unmatched parry ability.

The Season 1 production team included some big names in the anime industry:

Director: Dai Fukuyama (Beyblade, Fate/Zero episode director)

Script Supervisor: Shigeru Murakoshi (Zombie Land Saga, I’m Quitting Heroing)

Character Design: Chikako Noma

Music Composer: Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess, Girlfriend, Girlfriend)

Animation Studio: OLM

With Season 2 now confirmed, fans can likely expect many of these staff members to return, although an official staff list for the second season has not yet been revealed.

I Parry Everything originated as a web novel written by Nabeshiki, first posted on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in October 2019, where it is still ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the light novels in print in September 2020 with illustrations by Kawaguchi.

A manga adaptation by KRSG launched on Earth Star’s Comic Earth Star website in September 2020.

Both the light novel and manga adaptations are officially available in English through J-Novel Club, making it easy for fans to dive deeper into the story ahead of Season 2. They describe the story of it as:

The Kingdom of Clays faces a conflict that will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!

While no release date for Season 2 has been announced quite yet, the confirmation alone is a good sign that production is already in the works. Fans can look forward to more absurd misunderstandings, powerful parries, and comedic moments as our unlikely hero continues to grow stronger in a world that still hasn’t figured him out.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates on I Parry Everything Season 2 as more details emerge.