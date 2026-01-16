Is TOMB RAIDER KING The Next SOLO LEVELING? Check Out The First Trailer

Tomb Raider King is a very popular South Korean web novel and manhwa that just debuted its first teaser trailer from Studio Eek.

The premise is that the world becomes forever transformed when ancient artifacts called Relics suddenly appear around the world, which have the ability to bestow incredible powers and abilities. The catch, is that these Relics are located in monster-filled dungeons called Tombs.

Seo Joo-Heon is a modestly powered but talented tomb raider, who is betrayed by an employer on a retrieval mission and left for dead. While bleeding out, he encounters a mysterious Relic that lets him travel back 15 years in time to change his fate. Armed with his knowledge of the future, Joo-Heon sets out to exact revenge and become the world's #1 tomb raider.

Sanji Jiksong (SAN.G) is the author of the web novel, while Yuns (REDICE STUDIO) wrote the manhwa.

Studo EEK is producing the anime in Korea, which will also air in Japan under the title, Tōkutsuō.

K-pop group QWER will provide the OP, which is titled, "Show Down."

In the global manwha community, Tomb Raider King and Solo Leveling are often compared to one another due to their similarities.

The duo unofficially occupy two slots of the manhwa "Big Three", along with Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Both Tomb Raider King and Solo Leveling were produced by REDICE Studio, resulting in a similar art style and character design. And both series focus on the sudden and mysterious appearance of monster-filled "dungeons" or "tombs" and feature a protagonist who's story starts out with being left for dead while inside one of these locations before miraculously surviving and becoming incredibly overpowered.

However, one of the main differences is that Tomb Raider King's Seo Joo-Heon uses his knowledge of the future to carefully plan his moves, while Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo has the mysterious "system" guiding his steps.

Another key difference is that Tom Raider King has a lot more humor and playful moments, while Solo Leveling is more of a high-stakes, power fantasy that focuses on increasingly difficult and powerful adversaries.

While Solo Leveling is currently more popular in the U.S. and other Western markets, Tomb Raider King is its equal in South Korea and Japan and that dynamic might change with the upcoming TV anime that's set to premiere in July.

