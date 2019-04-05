ISEKAI CHEAT MAGICIAN Announces July Premiere And Reveals Additional Cast
After providing support as key animators on other anime adaptations and producing a few smaller projects, Encourage Films will be revealing their first big solo project this July with their adaptation of Takeru Uchida's web novel Isekai Cheat Magician.
The latest isekai property to receive an anime adaptation will be Encourage Films' highly anticipated take on Takeru Uchida's web novel turned manga, Isekai Cheat Magician.
Daisuke Tsukushi (Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory) is directing the series from a script penned by Takayo Ikami (Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation). Character designs will be handled by Shuji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's). Takeru Uchida first began the ongoing project as a web novel series in 2012 with Japanese publisher Shufunotomo releasing physical print volumes, totaling 8 as of this date. A manga adaptation began running in Shōnen Ace in late-2016 and has released 5 volumes so far.
The voice cast includes Yurika Kubo as Airy, Kōhei Amasaki as Taichi Nishimura, Rie Takahashi as Rin Azuma, Minami Tanaka as Myura, and Sayaka Ohara as Remia.
Stay tuned for details on where the series will be simulcast in North America.
As regular high school students Taichi and Rin disappeared in a beam of light. When they came to, the two of them were already in a world of swords and magic. Finally getting away after experiencing an attack by monsters, following the suggestion of adventurers they headed on the path towards the guild. In the guild, the two of them found out that they possessed unbelievably powerful magic. Thus the regular high school students transformed into the strongest cheats...
