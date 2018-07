It Seems Michael B. Jordan Is Also A Fan Of MY HERO ACADEMIA

Previously, we reported on actor Michael B. Jordan's veteran status as a member of the anime fandom and it seems it's just as strong as ever. At some point, thestar found time to watchand become a fan of All Might.Crunchyroll's Instagram post highlighting an apparent homage fromtowas liked by Jordan, renewing the discussion about the actor's status as a fan of the medium.Though he's revealed that he follows a lot of the popular shonen titles, he's insinuated before that he keeps up with some of the more obscure anime gems as well. And with him following Crunchyroll on Instagram it's likely a clear indicator that he has a subscription. That likely means he prefers subs over dubs...(sorry, Funimation).Jordan recently signed up to voice a character in an upcoming anime from Rooster Teeth , so perhaps he's not 100% pro-subs after all?