WITCH WATCH Subtitled Trailer Teases Magical Hijinks And Reveals Opening Theme Song By Yoasobi

With just a few months until the anime adaptation of Kenta Shinohara's fantasy romantic comedy manga Witch Watch arrives, Netflix has shared a new subtitled trailer. The latest video highlights wacky story that follows when a witch, Nico (Rina Kawaguchi) moves in with an ogre, Morihito (Ryota Suzuki), and disrupts his normally peaceful life.

The video teaser also gives fans a preview of the anime's opening song, "Watch me!" by Yoasobi. It's the perfect tune to showcase the magical comedy hijinks that ensue and all of the zany characters we can expect to encounter. Yoasobi also performed the opening theme for Oshi no Ko.

She's a witch. He's an ogre. What happens when Nico (Rina Kawaguchi) crashes into Morihito's (Ryota Suzuki) peaceful life... and his home?



Opening theme song:

"Watch me!" - YOASOBI 🪄



Bibury Animation Studios is adapting the Witch Watch manga, which began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2021. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and describes the story synopsis:

Morihito Otogi’s family is descended from a long line of ogre familiars, and he has the inhuman strength to prove it. One day, his father comes to him with the life-changing news that he is to become the familiar of his childhood friend, the teenage witch Nico. He is to live under the same roof with her and protect her from anything and anyone that may attempt to harm her. Meanwhile, Nico is excited to get to live with the love of her life, even if her crush is one-sided—Morihito is so serious about his duties to protect her that any romance is going to be an uphill battle. But he has every reason to be serious, as Nico has a prophecy of doom hanging over her head!

In addition to the opening theme, a new key visual was also unveiled alongside the anime's confirmed cast list:

Nico Wakatsuki voiced by Rina Kawaguchi (Quan in Kizuna no Allele )

voiced by Rina Kawaguchi (Quan in ) Morihito Otogi voiced by Ryota Suzuki (Ryusei in Dr. STONE )

voiced by Ryota Suzuki (Ryusei in ) Kanshi Kazamatsuri voiced by Kohei Amasaki (Will in Wistoria: Wand and Sword )

voiced by Kohei Amasaki (Will in ) Keigo Magami voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero )

voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi in ) Nemu Miyao voiced by Tomori Kusunoki (Shizuka in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead )

voiced by Tomori Kusunoki (Shizuka in ) Yuri Makuwa voiced by Mikako Komatsu (Maki in JUJUTSU KAISEN )

voiced by Mikako Komatsu (Maki in ) Kara Minami voiced by Rie Takahashi (Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise )

voiced by Rie Takahashi (Yuzuriha in ) Kukumi Ureshino voiced by Konomi Kohara (Chika in Kaguya-sama: Love is War )

voiced by Konomi Kohara (Chika in ) Tenryu Kiyomiya voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Futaro in The Quintessential Quinuplets )

voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Futaro in ) Ibara Ibu voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro

voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro Yuzuru Kenmochi voiced by Jun Fukuyama

voiced by Jun Fukuyama Syrup voiced by Rie Kugimiya

voiced by Rie Kugimiya Kuromitsu voiced by Misaki Kuno

voiced by Misaki Kuno Riro Takumi voiced by Noriko Hidaka

voiced by Noriko Hidaka Burst voiced by Kenta Miyake

voiced by Kenta Miyake Kyoki Saiko voiced by Jun Fukushima

voiced by Jun Fukushima Daiki Sakai Mk.II voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa

Witch Watch is slated to premiere worldwide this April. It will be available to stream on Netlifx. The anime is directed by Hiroshi Ikehata (TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) with series composition by Deko Akao (The Case Study of Vanitas), character designs by Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya) and music by Yukari Hashimoto (A Sign of Affection).