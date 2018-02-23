BLACK PANTHER's Michael B. Jordan Confirms Recent Speculation That He's A Massive Anime And Manga Fan
Speculation that Michael B. Jordan was a closet anime fan first began when an old Tweet from 2011 was unearthed. but the Creed and Black Panther star has confirmed his love for the genre is still current.
Chatter that Michael B. Jordan was a secret anime fan has been making the rounds on social media for the last few days based on speculation and old Tweets. We at Anime Mojo tracked the discussion but wanted to wait for more definitive proof. After all, the cornerstone of the discussion was a 2011 Tweet where Jordan was reaching out to illegal fan-translators about a delayed Naruto manga chapter.
But seven years ago, the actor was 24-years-old and had disappeared from the Hollywood spotlight for a few years following his stint on HBO's The Wire. However, that old Tweet led to someone else remembering an old 2014 PopSugar interview Jodan did where he was asked what his guilty pleasure was. It seems he initially wrote "anime" before scribbling it out and going with "women."
Now there's a bit of smoke with this fire. Fans have now become convinced that the initial armor won by Jordan's Killmonger in Black Panther took inspiration from Vegeta's Saiyan armor.
But again, this evidence is a few years ago. Well, when a fan took to Twitter to chide women for suddenly being okay with men being short, liking anime and living with their parents because of Jordan, he quickly responded to set the record straight and confirm that he's still a big fan of the genre.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]