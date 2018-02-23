BLACK PANTHER's Michael B. Jordan Confirms Recent Speculation That He's A Massive Anime And Manga Fan

@mangastream whats the delay on naruto and bleach — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 26, 2011

i'm watching an old michael b jordan interview and he got asked what his guilty pleasure is and he [frick]ing wrote anime but scribbled it out and changed it to women i'm laughing pic.twitter.com/LVJIKcBlbj — aoife (@ryusietai) February 20, 2018

Chatter that Michael B. Jordan was a secret anime fan has been making the rounds on social media for the last few days based on speculation and old Tweets. We at Anime Mojo tracked the discussion but wanted to wait for more definitive proof. After all, the cornerstone of the discussion was a 2011 Tweet where Jordan was reaching out to illegal fan-translators about a delayed Naruto manga chapter.But seven years ago, the actor was 24-years-old and had disappeared from the Hollywood spotlight for a few years following his stint on HBO's The Wire. However, that old Tweet led to someone else remembering an old 2014 PopSugar interview Jodan did where he was asked what his guilty pleasure was. It seems he initially wrote "anime" before scribbling it out and going with "women."Now there's a bit of smoke with this fire. Fans have now become convinced that the initial armor won by Jordan's Killmonger in Black Panther took inspiration from Vegeta's Saiyan armor.