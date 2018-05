BLACK PANTHER's Michael B. Jordan Is Teaming Up With Rooster Teeth For A New Anime

Michael B. Jordan, star of Black Panther, HBO's upcoming Fahrenheit 451 and closet anime lover is receiving the chance to voice a character in an upcoming anime project from Rooster Teeth.Titled, gen:LOCK, the futuristic anime is set within Earth's last free city as the planet is in the final days of a global war. And like all good futuristic anime, the war isn't waged with jets and tanks, it's waged with mechas.Jordan voices Julian Chase, the protagonist of the series and the first pilot to operate a new generation of mechs.Rooster Teeth's Gray G. Haddock is credited with creating the series.Rooster Teeth will release gen:LOCK some time in 2018 on its $4.99 streaming app.