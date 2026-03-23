JACK-OF-ALL-TRADES, PARTY OF NONE Anime Season 2 Confirmed As Franchise Hits 5.2 Million Copies

The underdog explorer is heading back to the screen. The staff for Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None announced on Sunday that the anime adaptation of Itsuki Togami’s light novel series will receive a second season. Character designer Yuri Kisaragi and manga artist Yonezou both released celebratory illustrations to mark the news, giving fans an early look at the excitement building around the next chapter.

The first season wrapped up its 12-episode run on Sunday after debuting on January 1st at midnight JST on d Anime Store and ABEMA. It later aired on Tokyo MX starting January 4th, followed by broadcasts on BS NTV, Yomiuri TV, and AT-X. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide under the English title Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None and produced an English dub that helped it reach international audiences. The show’s blend of classic isekai tropes with a refreshing focus on practical skills and personal growth clearly resonated, setting the stage for this quick renewal.

Hiroyuki Kanbe returned to direct at animation studio42 after helming the first season. Masashi Suzuki oversaw series scripts, Naoto Nakamura handled character designs, and Tsubasa Handa composed the music. Hololive VTuber Tokoyami Towa performed the opening theme “Sylve,” while Nowlu sang the ending “sukuu.” The consistent creative team suggests the second season will maintain the same balance of adventure, humor, and heartfelt moments that made the first run stand out.

The story of this series follows Orn, a swordsman who switched to mage class to support the Hero’s Party. He developed unique support magic tailored to the group’s needs, only to be kicked out by his childhood friend and party leader Oliver. The others dismissed him as a “jack of all trades but master of none” and already had a replacement lined up. Disheartened but determined, Orn sets out as a solo explorer. Along the way he meets new companions, hones his versatile skill set, and gradually transforms his label from insult into a source of strength. The narrative celebrates adaptability, self-reliance, and the idea that true power often comes from mastering many tools rather than specializing in just one.

The light novel series began on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021 and remains ongoing. Kodansha publishes the print editions, with the ninth volume releasing on October 31st. Yonezou launched the manga adaptation on Kodansha’s Suiyōbi no Sirius website in October 2021. The 18th compiled volume arrived on March 9th, and Kodansha’s K MANGA service handles the English digital release. Together, the franchise has surpassed 5.2 million copies in circulation, a strong indicator of its growing popularity both in Japan and overseas.

This renewal comes at a good time for the genre. Many isekai stories follow the same pattern of a hero being betrayed or underestimated before proving everyone wrong. Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None stands out by leaning into the “jack of all trades” concept as a genuine strength rather than a temporary flaw. Orn’s journey feels more grounded and relatable because his growth comes from creativity and perseverance instead of sudden power-ups. The supporting cast also gets room to shine, turning the series into a found-family adventure that rewards long-term investment.

The first season successfully balanced action, comedy, and character development while introducing the world and its rules at a comfortable pace. Viewers appreciated how the show avoided rushing the plot and instead let Orn’s skills evolve naturally through exploration and problem-solving. That measured approach likely played a big part in earning a second season so soon after the finale.

With Season 2 now official, fans can look forward to seeing how Orn’s party grows and what new challenges await in unexplored regions. The light novel and manga continue to deliver fresh story arcs, giving the anime plenty of material to adapt while keeping the core themes of versatility and self-discovery intact. The franchise’s steady sales growth suggests the audience is ready for more, and the second season should help introduce even more viewers to Orn’s world.

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None has carved out its own space in the crowded isekai landscape by celebrating the everyday hero who refuses to be defined by one role. The announcement of a second season feels like validation that this approach is working. Whether you discovered the story through the anime, the novels, or the manga, there is something satisfying about watching an underappreciated character build something meaningful on his own terms.

The second season does not have a release window yet, but the creative team’s quick return suggests production is already moving forward. In the meantime, new readers and viewers can catch up with the light novels, manga, or the first season on Crunchyroll. The Continent still holds plenty of secrets, and Orn’s journey as the ultimate all-rounder is only getting started. The next chapter promises more exploration, stronger bonds, and the kind of clever problem-solving that made the first season so enjoyable.

With over 5.2 million copies in circulation and a dedicated fanbase growing by the day, Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None is proving that sometimes the most reliable hero is the one who can handle anything. Season 2 cannot come soon enough. Will you be watching it?