JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE: GOLDEN WIND Animation Director Says He Has Not Been Paid For His Work
By now we should all know of the wonderful anime, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime. It’s a great series, and well worth a watch from our point of view. However, things are not looking good these days as the animation director, Kohei Ashiya, is not a happy man.
The animation director of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, has made some big claims recently. The man has said the studio has yet to pay him for work completed and believes he may never get paid.
You see, for some unknown reason, the studio behind the anime has yet to pay Ashiya for his work. Now, the anime has been originally released back in 2018, so this animator has been living without pay for around a year.
Ashiya made it clear on Twitter that he didn’t agree to work as a volunteer. But one has to wonder if he signed a contract because he fears he may never be paid for his work. A contract would solve such an issue in a court of law, so time will tell if he ever signed.
At the moment, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind animator is looking on in hopes of any favorable development in the future. Let’s hope that things go according to plan and this man is paid before the situation gets out of hand.
