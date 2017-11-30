JUNI ITO COLLECTION Horror Anime Offers A Disturbingly Good First Look
We finally have our first good look at the horrors to come in the Junji Ito Collection anime. The horror series is directed by Shinobu Tagashira at Studio Deen. An update on the official website revealed that the band, The Pinballs' "Shichitenbattou no Blues" will be playing the opening theme song. You can hear a sample of that along with brief bursts of animated footage in the promo below.
The anime will adapt stories from both the 11-volume Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection series and the Fragments of Horror book. The site will not reveal which stories will be adapted, so that viewers will be surprised, and noted that the characters in the key visual may or may not appear in the anime.
Satellite network WOWOW will premiere the anime on January 5 at 10:30 p.m. on its Anime Premium block. The anime will then debut on Tokyo MX on Sunday, January 7 at 10:00 p.m. Ito and Mitsuya will appear at an advance screening event for the anime in Tokyo on December 23.
What were your thoughts on the promo video? Do you think this will be a good anime series? Have you read the manga? Let us know what your thoughts are in the usual section down below!
