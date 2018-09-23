KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS: THE BATTLE OF UNATO Film Will Open Next Year

The staff for the upcoming film, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, has confirmed that the movie will open on Spring 2019. During an event held at the Tokyo Game Show, the creatives spoke more about the movie and the details regarding its release.



The film's production was anounced in march and Tetsuro Araki, the director, said the following, "I am very happy that everyone can support this work even after two years from broadcasting."



Tetsurou Araki is directing the film, Hiroyuki Sawano is producing the music, Ichiro Okouchi is under series composition and Haruhiko Mikimoto does the character design.



No ending or opening themes have been announced.



The film serves as a sequel to Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, the series that aired from April 2016 to July 2016, with 12 episodes in total.



Wit Studio animated it, Aniplex, Dentsu, Fuji TV, Kyoraku INdustrial Holdings and Kansai Telecasting produced it. Funimation and Crunchryoll licensed and broadcasted it.







