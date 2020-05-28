KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE: New Kamen Rider Series Will Resume Filming Next Month

The most recent addition to the Kamen Rider series, Kamen Rider Zero-One, has recently announced that filming will continue in June. Hit the jump for more info!

Since 1971, the Kamen Rider series has always had the mantle of being a more mature alternative to the iconic Super Sentai franchise. The main premise of the series typically follows a main protagonist that is bestowed with immense power and the ability to become a kamen rider, which is a bug themed hero who usually rides a bike. Throughout every iteration of the series, the kamen rider fights enemies called kaijin. The franchise has endured multiple eras and series, with the most recent being Kamen Rider Zero-One, the first in the new Reiwa era.

Toei's Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered last September and was received with widely positive reviews. The series has established new designs and exciting action, that really shows just how exciting the Reiwa era is going to be. In the past few months, the series was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to show rerun recap episodes beginning on May 17th. However, it looks like new episodes will be coming sooner than expected!

In a recent issues of Sankei Sports,with Japan's state of emergency lifted, it was revealed that filming for the series will continue June 1st! The series will be filmed with new safety guidelines, that include, no large groups and two meter distances between everyone except actors when they are filming. Meetings will also be conducted online and will also feature action scenes with limited actors and limited wire crews. Needless to say, it looks like safety will definitely play a large role in the creation of many series from this point on.





