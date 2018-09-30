KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Reveals Three Additional Members

Studio VOLN's upcoming adventure mystery shonen anime series, Karakuri Circus , has shared three new characters joining the project. Here is more information on the new members and the series.

The official Karakuri Anime website has shared three new images revealing new characters for the upcoming anime Karakuri Circus. The pictures include the name of the characters' voice actors (in Japanese).



The three new characters joining the series are:



Masahiko Tanaka

Akio Otsuka

Romi Park

Karakuri Circus is a manga series that has a total of 43 volumes, 426 chapters and has finished printing. Shounen Sunday was in charge of its serialization and was published from July 1997 to May 2006.

Sastoshi Nishimura is directing, Yuuki Hayashi is in charge of the music and Masao Maruyama is producing the series.

The voice cast is the following:

Rikiya Koyama as Narumi Katou

Megumi hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga

Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga

Takahiro Sakurai as Eiryou Ashihana

Nozomu Sasaki as Guy Christophe Rech

The opening theme is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme or background information have not been revealed.