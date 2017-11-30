KATSUGEKI TOUKEN RANBU Has Been Picked By The Fans As The Most Successful Otaku Franchise Of 2017
Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU, the second TV anime series based DMM Games' PC browser game Touken Ranbu aired between July and September of this year, newly becomes the most popular title defeating last year's champion Osomatsu-san/Mr.Osomatsu. As with last year, Tokyo-based mobile software company jig.jp has revealed the results of its latest survey conducted with 4,911 users (female: 4,462/male: 449) of its free market app specialized in anime/manga/idol merchandises, Otamart, between November 15 and 19, 2017. The gender ratio suggests that the results mainly present female fans' opinions.
Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU, the second TV anime series based DMM Games' PC browser game Touken Ranbu aired between July and September of this year, newly becomes the most popular title in Japan!
Here is the full list down below of the top 10 franchises for "The most successful anime/manga/light novel title in 2017"
1. "Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU"
2. "My Hero Academia"
3. "Osomatsu-san/Mr. Osomatsu"
4. "Love Live! Sunshine!!"
5. "Bungo Stray Dogs"
6. "Haikyu!!"
7. "Uta no☆Prince-sama"
8. "The [email protected] side M"
9. "Kemono Friends"
10. "Gintama"
Here is the trailer of Katsuegki TOUKEN RANBU for your viewing pleasure!
Based on the popular game by DMM Games/Nitroplus, the TV series Katsugeki: TOUKEN RANBU is coming July 2017! This action packed series is produced by fan favorite ufotable (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, God Eater) with director Toshiyuki Shirai and sword fight animators Mitsuru Obunai, Masaru Kimura, and Masayuki Kunihiro with music by Hideyuki Fukasawa.
What are your thoughts on the rankings in this fan poll? Do you agree or disagree with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]