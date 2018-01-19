Ken Watanabe Has Joined The DETECTIVE PIKACHU Live-Action Film Cast

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier today that Ken Watanabe is joining the cast lineup of Legendary Entertainment's live-action Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu!

Earlier today it was reported that Ken Watanabe is joining Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton for the cast of Legendary's live-action Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu! Watanabe will play as an original character named Detective Yoshida.



As previously revealed, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, pictured below) will play Detective Pikachu. Justice Smith (The Get Down) will star as the main character, a teen who teams with Pikachu in order to find his missing father, and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) will play the "sassy journalist" Lucy. Rob Letterman (Shark Tale, Monsters vs. Aliens, Goosebumps) is directing the film, with scripts by Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy).



The film is slated to start production in London in mid-January. TOHO will distribute the film in Japan, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film outside of Japan.



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for a live-action Detective Pikachu movie? Let us know what you think of it in the comments down below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines