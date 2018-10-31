KFC Japan uses Anime to promote new bun-less chicken sandwich

KFC Japan is showing the world how food promotion is done, and we're here wishing something similar could happen in our country. It's all about using anime to tell a thousand-year war to get folks excited.

KFC is a big thing in Japan, and we bet you didn’t know that. There are several promotions and celebrity endorsements with the food chain are concerned, so we’re not surprised to find out that KFC’s latest promotion has much to do with fantasy characters.

Have you ever heard of KFC Japan’s bun-less chicken sandwich? Yes, it’s a sandwich without a bun, and it sounds pretty awesome to the point where we’d want it here in the West as well. OK, so the meal in question is called The Double sandwich, and it’s making a grand return.

You see, instead of chicken in the middle and buns at each side, we have chicken filets to replace the buns. Basically, this is an almost all-chicken sandwich, and it sounds deliciously good.

On the inside of the sandwich, fans will get bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and mustard relish. We should point out that in the past, the original, which was very similar this, was called Chicken Filet Double.

Let’s talk about the promotional campaign

OK, so apparently 1,000 years ago, a great war between good and evil took place. During the war, The Double and its Five Elementals are known as the Meat Pentagon, made their appearance through the Demon’s Gate.

Unfortunately, they were sealed away, and followed that was the Years of Silence. That is over and done with now because the Meat Pentagaon has returned, and they only care about entertaining your taste buds.

You can see them in the video below in the form of Lord Flame, Burning Phoenix, Paladin of Sauce, Cheddar Lucifer, and Time Executor.

If you’re interested, expect the invasion to commence on November 1, 2018 in Japan.