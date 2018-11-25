KIMETSU NO YAIBA Reveals Its Staff And Additional Cast

Studio ufotable's upcoming action demon supernatural shonen anime series, Kimetsu no Yaiba , has revealed its staff and additional cast. Here is more information.

The official kimetsu website has revealed the staff behind the upcoming demon shonen anime series Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as additional members joining the voice cast. Here are the new actors and staff:







Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira





Takahiro Sakurai as Giyuu Tomioka

Previously Announced Cast

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjirou Kamado

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamadao



Staff

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design: Akira Matsushima

Directory of Photography: Yuuichi Terao

Editor: Manabu Kamino

Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina