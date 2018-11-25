 KIMETSU NO YAIBA Reveals Its Staff And Additional Cast
Studio ufotable's upcoming action demon supernatural shonen anime series, Kimetsu no Yaiba, has revealed its staff and additional cast. Here is more information.

MemoAcebo | 11/25/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Moetron
The official kimetsu website has revealed the staff behind the upcoming demon shonen anime series Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as additional members joining the voice cast. Here are the new actors and staff:

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma


Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira


Takahiro Sakurai as Giyuu Tomioka

Previously Announced Cast
Natsuki Hanae as Tanjirou Kamado
Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamadao

Staff
Director: Haruo Sotozaki
Character Design: Akira Matsushima
Directory of Photography: Yuuichi Terao
Editor: Manabu Kamino
Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
Studio: ufotable

The anime series has an April 2019 release date. The manga series of the same title is written by Koyoharu Gotoge, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media has the English license and the manga runs in the Weekly Shonen Jump. It has been publishing since February 15, 2016 and has 13 volumes out right now.
