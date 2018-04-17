KONAMI Has Revealed A CASTLEVANIA Game For Mobile Fans
Yesterday Konami revealed that they are working on a new mobile game in the Castlevania game series called Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. The official site for the game is now taking applications for a closed beta test for iOS device users, and applicants will be contacted in mid-May. Konami has not announced a release date for the game. If you want to sign up, click here.
The game's story is described as being set in a future where Dracula seems to have been completely destroyed, and peace is almost all over upon the land. But Genya Arikado receives a letter that tells of an end to this new found peace. It reads, "The Grimoire is loose. Dracula will be resurrected." In order to find out the meaning to these words, Genya sets out to meet the letter's sender.
The story focuses on Genya Arikado and his assistant Lucy, but familiar Castlevania characters such as Alucard, Simon, Charlotte, Shanoa, and Maria will also make appearances. For those who want to play with friends, the game will allow solo play but also allow cooperative play between up to four players.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of the Castlevania series? Sound off with which character is your favorite in the comments below!
