KONOSUBA Creator Natsume Akatsuki Has A New TV Anime Premiering This Fall
Just when you think you've seen all that the issekai genre has to offer, a project like Kemonomichi comes along. Although, the outlandish premise shouldn't be too surprising as Natsume Akatsuki, the creator of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is the brainchild of this project.
Natsume Akatsuki's Kemonomichi manga is about an animal-loving masked wrestler who gets summoned to another world to slay magical beasts but suplexes the princess and becomes a pet shop owner instead.
The TV anime will begin airing episodes in Japan on October 2. At this early stage, there's no word yet on which North American anime streamers will simulcast the series.
Kazuya Miura is directing the project at Studio ENGI, a new studio formed by Kadokawa last April.
Akatsuki writes the ongoing manga which is serialized in Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace. Mo-suke Mattaku and Yumeuta (Baka and Test) illustrate the manga, which has released 4 volumes since its November 2016 debut.
Pro-wrestler Shibata Genzo is suddenly summoned to a different world by a princess who asks him to get rid of the evil beasts called monsters roaming in this world. Outraged that he was asked to kill monsters, he German Suplexes the princess and flees. Unable to get back to earth, he decided to live a slow peaceful life in this world. This is a story about an eccentric Japanese man who was a former pro wrestler and manages a "Monster Pet" shop.
