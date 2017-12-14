LET'S DECORATE THE PROMISED FLOWERS IN THE FAREWELL MORNING: Trailer And Poster Visual Out Now
Today the official website for the upcoming original anime film, Let's Decorate the Promised Flowers in the Farewell Morning, has released a new official trailer and poster visual for the film. The film is the directorial debut work for famed anime scenario writer Mari Okada (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, The Anthem of the Heart, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans). The film will be released on February 24, 2018 in Japan.
The official website for the upcoming original anime film, Let's Decorate the Promised Flowers in the Farewell Morning, has released a new official trailer and poster visual for the film!
Here is the full 90 second trailer followed by the poster and a short synopsis down below for you to look at!
Story Synopsis: The people of Iolph have lived quietly weaving daily events into cloth called Hibioru in a remote land. Their appearances stop growing in their middle teen and they have a lifetime of hundreds of years. They are called "A Family of Farewell" and have been regarded as a living legend. Maquia, an Iolph girl who has lost their parents, has spent her calm days surrounded by her friends, but has felt "loneliness" somewhere in her heart. However, their peaceful life falls apart in a flash. The Mesarte Army riding on the ancient beast called Lenato invades their town to look for Iolph's blood that offers a long life. In the despair and chaos, Iolph's most beatiful woman Leiria is taken by Mesarte, and Klim, the boy whom Maquia has secretly fallen in love with, also goes missing. Maquia is somehow able to escape, but loses her friends and a place to return. With an empty mind, Makia wanders in the dark forest. Then she finds a "lonely baby" who just lost his parents. The baby is named Aliel, and grows up as a boy. Meanwhile, Maquia still looks as a girl, no matter how long time passes.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]