Live-Action BLEACH Film Releases Second Look At Hana Sugisaki's Rukia Kuchiki
The official Twitter account for the live-action Bleach movie has released a new look at actress Hana Sugisaki's Rukia, following an earlier reveal. The second image reveals Rukia's Gigai or artificial body. She uses it to attend Karakura High School with Ichigo while waiting to recover her Soul Reaper powers.
A magazine scan revealed an earlier look at the actress playing Ruki in WB Japan's live-action Bleach movie and the official Twitter account for the film has released a second.
Over on the film's official website, Sugisaki states:
In order to play Rukia, who is a powerful and pure Soul Reaper, I read the original manga over and over again and also watched the anime. I examined Rukia in my own way to prepare for the character. Since I have already worked with Fukushi-san in some other films, I felt relieved from the first day of the shooting. While Ichigo and Rukia are human and death characters in this story, I thought they have hearts, after reading through the screenplay. I fell in love with them whose existences are supporting each other and becoming stronger. I think I was able to feel that way because Fukushi-san was with me. I believe the friendship between the two that I actually felt at the sets will surely reach the hearts of this film's audience.
The live-action Bleach movie, directed by Shinsuke Sato, will hit Japanese theaters on July 20, 2018. Sota Fukushi portrays the lead protagonist, Ichigo Kurasaki.
