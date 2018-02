Live-Action BLEACH Movie Casts Hana Sugisaki As Rukia Kuchiki

Magazine scans have been popping up on Twitter and Reddit , revealing a first look at the actress for Rukia and the release date for WB Japan's live-action Bleach film. The film will hit Japanese theaters on July 20, 2018. No word yet on a potential release Stateside.A magazine scan of Hana Sugisaki in costume as Rukia has also surfaced. Sugisaki most recently played Rin Asano in Blade of the Immortal and voiced May in Mary and the Witch's Flower.The film was announced in 2016 and a brief teaser trailer first surfaced last July