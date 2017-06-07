First Official Live-Action BLEACH Teaser Trailer Released
Earlier today, a new key visual and Summer 2018 release date for WB Japan's live-action Bleach movie were revealed and now, we have our first bit of footage.
WB Japan has released a first look at the live-action Bleach trailer which teases cgi Hollow and Ichigo's classic, giant-sized Zanpakutō.
Sōta Fukushi looks pretty convincing as a live-action Ichgio Kurasaki although we don't hear him speak in the teaser. The cg Hollow also looked a bit unpolished but there's ample time to improve upon the film's VFX between now and the film's release next summer.
Also, the film's official website has posted an updated key visual of the image first circulated around Tumblr from a Weekly Shonen Jump scan.
