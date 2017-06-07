Live-Action BLEACH Movie Reveals New Teaser Poster, Summer 2018 Release Date
First announced back in August 2016, the official Bleach Twitter account has revealed that the live-action film will be hitting Japanese theaters next Summer. A scan from a Japanese magazine has also been making the rounds on Tumblr, revealing the first official still of Sōta Fukushi as Ichigo Kurasaki, complete with his giant zanpakto.
The live-action Bleach movie has announced that it will be released in Japanese theaters in Summer 2018. A magazine scan of Sōta Fukushi as Ichgio Kurasaki has also been leaked.
In addition, the film's official Twitter account is also teasing that new details will be revealed tomorrow (but given our time zone difference with Japan, that news might actually arrive later today).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]