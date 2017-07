Live-Action BLEACH Movie Reveals New Teaser Poster, Summer 2018 Release Date

First announced back in August 2016 , the officialTwitter account has revealed that the live-action film will be hitting Japanese theaters next Summer. A scan from a Japanese magazine has also been making the rounds on Tumblr, revealing the first official still of Sōta Fukushi as Ichigo Kurasaki, complete with his giant zanpakto.In addition, the film's official Twitter account is also teasing that new details will be revealed tomorrow (but given our time zone difference with Japan, that news might actually arrive later today).