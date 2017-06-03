Live-Action JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE Movie Releases First Teaser

Related Headlines

DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 82 Preview Teases Goku vs Toppo Dragon Ball Super is going on a 1-week hiatus, with the next new episode airing on March 18. That's when Universe 11's mightiest warrior and leader of the Pride Troopers, Toppo battles Goku.

Shōnen Ace's TOKYO RAVENS Manga To End At 15 Volumes The 14th volume of Atsushi Suzumi's Tokyo Ravens (Tōkyō Reivunzu) manga adaptation was released in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine earlier this week, revealing that the series would be ending with the next volume.