Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL English Trailer Has Been Released
After the release of the english sub teaser about a week ago, we now have a full length english sub trailer! This full-length trailer lays out much more of the premise behind the Tokyo Ghoul manga - namely how Kaneki becomes a ghoul after being violently attacked by his date, only to wake up with ghoul parts surgically attached to his damaged body. From there, Kaneki gets a crash-course in the underworld of ghouls living in our society - like how he must learn to use his impressive powers as a "half-ghoul," and the price of the terrible hunger for human flesh that comes with it.
The full-length English subtitle trailer for the live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie is now online, an you can watch it now after the jump!
Courtesy of Funimation, the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film will run in U.S. theaters for one week, the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film will run in U.S. theaters for one week, October 16 - 22. The subbed trailer is a likely indicator that there will be no dubbed version available for viewing.
Here is the live-action trailer for Tokyo Ghoul for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you going to be watching the live-action film when it is in theaters or wait for it to come on Blu-ray/DVD? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
Tokyo Ghoul Synopsis: Tokyo Ghoul follows a Tokyo college student after he is attacked by a ghoul, a superpowered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives, but has become part ghoul and becomes a fugitive on the run.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]