LUPIN III Creator Monkey Punch Has Passed Away At 81

Few manga creators are fortunate enough to have such an impactful career as Monkey Punch.The creator of Lupin III has seen his 1967 creation spawn countless adaptations, including TV anime, films, video games, and live-action projects.Born in Hamanaka, Hokkaido in 1937, Monkey Punch (real name Kazuhiko Kato) died of pneumonia on April 11.Over the course of his career, he received numerous honors, including a San Diego Comic-Con INKPOT Award in 1981 and a special Tokyo Anime Award in 2015.Not much is known about Kato-san's personal life, but he did reveal in a 2003 interview that he was married.