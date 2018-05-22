LUPIN III: PART IV Will Be Making Its way Back To TOONAMI

To those who paid attention to the Toonami Facebook page, you probably noticed a particular programming block that teased the return of a fan favorite anime. According to the time slot block that you can see below; it looks like June 2nd will see the return of the series Lupin III:Part IV! Now Lupin was on the revitalized Toonami block, that airs every Saturday night, as early as June of last year. Now fast forward to this year and we will finally see the rest of the series! The time slot for the series will be at 3:30am; taking the place of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. This is definitely a very exciting small piece of news to be dropping, especially since this is the first series to star the titular character. Excited to see Lupin on the small screen again? Share your excitement in the usual place!



10:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super

11:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai

11:30 p.m. – My Hero Academia

12:00 a.m. – FLCL Progressive

12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders

1:00 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter

1:30 a.m. – Black Clover

2:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippuden

2:30 a.m. – Space Dandy

3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop

3:30 a.m. – Lupin III: Part IV



