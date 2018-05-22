LUPIN III: PART IV Will Be Making Its way Back To TOONAMI
This summer expect for the North American anime block Toonami to be ushering in a return to a fan favorite series in Lupin III: Part IV
To those who paid attention to the Toonami Facebook page, you probably noticed a particular programming block that teased the return of a fan favorite anime. According to the time slot block that you can see below; it looks like June 2nd will see the return of the series Lupin III:Part IV! Now Lupin was on the revitalized Toonami block, that airs every Saturday night, as early as June of last year. Now fast forward to this year and we will finally see the rest of the series! The time slot for the series will be at 3:30am; taking the place of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. This is definitely a very exciting small piece of news to be dropping, especially since this is the first series to star the titular character. Excited to see Lupin on the small screen again? Share your excitement in the usual place!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]