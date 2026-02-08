MADE IN ABYSS Teases First Film In New Trilogy With New Video And Fall 2026 Premiere

The Made in Abyss franchise continues its descent with fresh momentum. Earlier today at the Made in Abyss Film Concert in Tokyo, the team unveiled the first teaser trailer for Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi, officially translated as Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery. This marks the opening entry in a planned trilogy of theatrical films, with the first installment now confirmed for a fall 2026 release in Japan.

The teaser offers a brief but atmospheric glimpse into the world fans have come to both love and dread, while also announcing an expanded creative team. Perhaps the most anticipated return is that of composer Kevin Penkin, whose haunting, otherworldly score defined the tone of the original series and its sequel. Penkin’s music has long been one of the franchise’s standout elements, blending ethereal beauty with creeping unease in a way that perfectly mirrors the Abyss itself. Joining him on the music side are music producer Hiromitsu Iijima, production company IRMA LA DOUCE, and Kadokawa in a collaborative role. Check out the teaser trailer below:

The newly revealed staff positions include:

Design Leader: Takeshi Takakura

Takeshi Takakura Art Directors: Osamu Masuyama, Teru Sekiguchi, Asaki Nakamura (Inspired)

Osamu Masuyama, Teru Sekiguchi, Asaki Nakamura (Inspired) Color Key Artist: Miyao Yamashita

Miyao Yamashita C ompositing Director of Photography: Tsunetaka Ema (T2 Studio)

Tsunetaka Ema (T2 Studio) Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa

Masayuki Kurosawa Sound Director: Haru Yamada

Haru Yamada Sound Effects: Tōru NoguchiThese join a returning leadership core that has carried the project forward for years. Masayuki Kojima remains in the director’s chair at Kinema Citrus, bringing his experience from series like Black Bullet and Tibetan Dog. Hideyuki Kurata continues as series composer and scriptwriter, having previously worked on Samurai Flamenco and The World God Only Knows. Character design duties stay in familiar hands with Kazuchika Kise (Ghost in the Shell: Arise, xxxHOLiC) and Yuka Kuroda (who contributed to the second season).

The voice cast is unchanged, preserving the emotional core of the story. Mariya Ise returns as Reg, the enigmatic robot boy. Miyu Tomita reprises Riko, the fearless orphan explorer. Shiori Izawa is back as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno returns as the volatile Faputa.

This announcement follows Kadokawa’s initial confirmation of a sequel back in January 2023, though the theatrical format was only revealed more recently. The move to films after two television seasons and a previous movie suggests the team wants room for longer, more cinematic storytelling as the manga’s later arcs grow increasingly intricate and intense.

For context to help readers catch up, the original 13-episode television series premiered in Japan in July 2017 and quickly built a devoted following thanks to its striking contrast between cute character designs and unflinching darkness. Sentai Filmworks handled the North American license, releasing it on Blu-ray in 2018, while HIDIVE streamed it internationally. The two compilation films, Journey’s Dawn and Wandering Twilight, arrived in theaters in Japan in early 2019 and later received U.S. screenings via Sentai.

The prequel film Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul opened in Japan in January 2020, earning solid box office numbers despite the early pandemic disruption. It later saw limited theatrical runs in North America that year. The second season, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, aired from July to September 2022 and delivered a one-hour finale that left major threads dangling, setting the stage for what comes next.

Made in Abyss remains a story about curiosity, sacrifice, and the unknown. The Abyss is an enormous vertical world filled with bizarre creatures, ancient artifacts, and a mysterious force that punishes ascent. Orphaned Riko, who lives on the edge in the town of Orth, dreams of becoming a legendary Cave Raider like her mother. When she discovers Reg, a humanoid robot with lost memories and extraordinary power, their journey begins, pulling them deeper into layers of wonder and horror.

The film concert setting for the teaser reveal felt especially appropriate. Kevin Penkin conducted a live performance of the series soundtrack, joined by vocalists Takeshi Saito and KIHOW from MYTH & ROID. Several voice actors, including Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, and Shiori Izawa, were also present, giving the event a warm, fan-focused energy.

While the teaser keeps plot specifics close, the combination of returning talent, Penkin’s music, and the promise of a cinematic continuation has fans buzzing. Made in Abyss has always excelled at balancing awe-inspiring exploration with raw, uncomfortable stakes. With the first film now dated for fall 2026, the wait begins for the next chapter in one of anime’s most distinctive and unforgettable journeys. Will you be getting tickets and watching the film when it arrives?